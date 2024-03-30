Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of -0.05.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

