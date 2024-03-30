First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.84.

Shares of FM opened at C$14.56 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.13. The stock has a market cap of C$12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.30.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.6901554 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

