Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,727 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.4% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $131.20. 7,758,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,512,518. The company has a market cap of $332.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

