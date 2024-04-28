Delta Investment Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 540.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $246.58 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.16. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

