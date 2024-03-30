Anil Wadhwani Buys 57,435 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 57,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.52) per share, with a total value of £432,485.55 ($546,550.68).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 743 ($9.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 798.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 848.42. The firm has a market cap of £20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,516.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 718.80 ($9.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,234 ($15.59).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,265.31%.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.75) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.73) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

