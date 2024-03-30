Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) Insider Purchases £2,830 in Stock

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) insider Nick Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £2,830 ($3,576.39).
Journeo Stock Performance
JNEO stock opened at GBX 273 ($3.45) on Friday. Journeo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 158 ($2.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 298.44 ($3.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 245.55. The firm has a market cap of £44.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,605.88 and a beta of 0.08.
Journeo Company Profile
