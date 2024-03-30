Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) Insider Purchases £2,830 in Stock

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) insider Nick Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £2,830 ($3,576.39).

JNEO stock opened at GBX 273 ($3.45) on Friday. Journeo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 158 ($2.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 298.44 ($3.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 245.55. The firm has a market cap of £44.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,605.88 and a beta of 0.08.

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

