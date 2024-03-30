Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Ashford stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

