Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
Ashford stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.