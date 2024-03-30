Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
