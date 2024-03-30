Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Trevor Carvey Acquires 9,000 Shares

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Carvey bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £45,360 ($57,323.39).

Conduit Stock Down 0.2 %

LON:CRE opened at GBX 518 ($6.55) on Friday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 428.32 ($5.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 533 ($6.74). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 492.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 470.32. The firm has a market cap of £813.16 million, a PE ratio of 551.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Conduit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,978.72%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Conduit from GBX 635 ($8.02) to GBX 695 ($8.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. It offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property business lines; director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability; and aviation, contingency, energy, engineering and construction, environmental, marine, renewables, political violence and terrorism, specie and fine art, war, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

