CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CMC Markets Price Performance

Shares of LON:CMCX opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 164.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.26. The company has a market cap of £608.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5,437.50 and a beta of 0.49. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.15 ($2.81). The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Insider Activity at CMC Markets

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg acquired 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £300.82 ($380.16). In related news, insider David Fineberg acquired 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £300.82 ($380.16). Also, insider Albert Soleiman bought 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($378.97). 64.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

