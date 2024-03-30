U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 1st

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 1st. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.

U Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCAR opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. U Power has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Get U Power alerts:

Institutional Trading of U Power

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in U Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U Power in the second quarter worth $271,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of U Power during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of U Power in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.