Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Strix Group Stock Up 3.3 %

LON KETL opened at GBX 68.60 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.56. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 50.70 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.44). The stock has a market cap of £150.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,143.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Strix Group alerts:

Strix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.