Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Strix Group Stock Up 3.3 %
LON KETL opened at GBX 68.60 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.56. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 50.70 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.44). The stock has a market cap of £150.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,143.33 and a beta of 0.64.
Strix Group Company Profile
