Values Added Financial LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Values Added Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $281.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

