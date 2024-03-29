Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,315,000 after purchasing an additional 821,001 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,256. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.02 and its 200-day moving average is $195.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

