Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.0 %

V traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,844,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

