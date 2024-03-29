Xai Price Hits $1.22 on Top Exchanges (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Xai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00001753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xai has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Xai has a total market cap of $336.87 million and $28.81 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 1.27600454 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $30,356,330.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

