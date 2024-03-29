ASD Market Capitalization Tops $46.81 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. ASD has a market capitalization of $46.81 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007192 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00015966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00014667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,342.94 or 1.00025917 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00141404 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0719411 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,684,765.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.