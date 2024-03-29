FY2024 EPS Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

ZVRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $126,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

