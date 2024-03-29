AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 34,842 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,842 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

