CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha Sells 5,206 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.28, for a total value of C$365,867.79.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$69.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$74.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCL.B shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.80.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

