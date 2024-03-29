Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $804.5 million-$805.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.9 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,123 over the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 16,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,907,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,405,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

