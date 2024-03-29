Status Reaches Market Cap of $199.46 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Status has a market cap of $199.46 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00016065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00023119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00014134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,167.32 or 1.00052082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00141710 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,431,489.3123436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.05085682 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $17,749,201.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

