Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CFO Sung Lee Sells 6,008 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $59,419.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at $993,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIR stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

