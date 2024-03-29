Brokers Issue Forecasts for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.40 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $224.93 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $224.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after acquiring an additional 94,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after acquiring an additional 289,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 286,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,239 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

