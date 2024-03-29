Austin Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $16,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $288.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.20. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.10 and a 12 month high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

