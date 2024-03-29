25,710 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPLG opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

