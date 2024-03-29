iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,171 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $32,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,157,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.90. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

