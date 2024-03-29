iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) is Francis Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,912 shares during the period. iShares USD Green Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,562,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 206,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1483 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.