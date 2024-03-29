Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CFO Eric A. Hanson Sells 20,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,297 shares in the company, valued at $618,487.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 10.9 %

LWAY stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $252.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 107.9% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

LWAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

