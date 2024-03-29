Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Boosted by Analyst

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report released on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.3 %

AAL stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 529.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.