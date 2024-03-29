Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Errol G. Samuelson Sells 4,219 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

