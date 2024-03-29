Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Errol G. Samuelson Sells 4,219 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zillow Group Price Performance
Shares of ZG stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
ZG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
