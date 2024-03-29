UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 1,413,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,564,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PATH. Barclays raised their target price on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110 over the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

