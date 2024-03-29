Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Scott P. Miller Sells 6,705 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $637,310.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kirby Stock Performance
Kirby stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $66.42 and a 1-year high of $95.79.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby
Analyst Ratings Changes
KEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KEX
About Kirby
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kirby
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.