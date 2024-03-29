Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Scott P. Miller Sells 6,705 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $637,310.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kirby Stock Performance

Kirby stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $66.42 and a 1-year high of $95.79.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after buying an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,954,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 30.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

