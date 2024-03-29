Fission Uranium Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fission Uranium in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.90 price objective on the stock.

FCUUF stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

