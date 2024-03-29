AMI Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VYMI stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

