Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 1.9%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $135.15 and last traded at $136.24. 5,537,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 15,642,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $705.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average is $106.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

