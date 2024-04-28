Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $31,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after acquiring an additional 742,399 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8,237.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 620,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after acquiring an additional 613,227 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after acquiring an additional 593,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,327,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,731. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.