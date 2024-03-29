Comparing HydrogenPro ASA (OTC:HYPRF) & Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) and HydrogenPro ASA (OTC:HYPRF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crane and HydrogenPro ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 3 5 0 2.63 HydrogenPro ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crane presently has a consensus price target of $113.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.88%. Given Crane’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Crane is more favorable than HydrogenPro ASA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

85.9% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crane and HydrogenPro ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $2.09 billion 3.70 $401.10 million $3.69 36.62 HydrogenPro ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than HydrogenPro ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and HydrogenPro ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% HydrogenPro ASA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crane beats HydrogenPro ASA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts for commercial aerospace, as well as the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for commercial aircraft and fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission-critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, such as lined pipe, fittings and hoses, air-operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps, instrumentation and sampling systems, valve positioning and control systems, and valve diagnostic and calibration systems; commercial valves; and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications. This segment sells directly to RV, trailer, and truck manufacturers, as well as through distributors and retailers. The company provides its products and solutions to end markets, including commercial and military aerospace, defense, and space; chemical and pharmaceutical production; water and wastewater; non-residential and municipal construction; energy; and other general industrial and consumer-related applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About HydrogenPro ASA

HydrogenPro ASA designs and supplies customized hydrogen plants. It provides high-pressure alkaline electrolysers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Porsgrunn, Norway.

