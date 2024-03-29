Head to Head Contrast: Lavoro (LVRO) and Its Competitors

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lavoro to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lavoro and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion -$50.50 million -6.81 Lavoro Competitors $1.93 billion $32.37 million 10.80

Lavoro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.5% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lavoro and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lavoro Competitors 120 539 459 6 2.31

Lavoro currently has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 62.30%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential downside of 2.63%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lavoro is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Lavoro has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Lavoro Competitors -23.16% -42.80% -4.42%

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

