Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $377,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

