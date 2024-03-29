Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Down 29.6% This Week

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $39.71 million and approximately $761,204.69 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.04305477 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $668,940.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

