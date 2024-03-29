NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.46% and a negative return on equity of 150.14%.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %

NBY opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.