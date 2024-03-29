North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

