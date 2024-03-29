Target Hospitality’s (TH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

TH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Target Hospitality from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TH stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.08. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

