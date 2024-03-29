United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UG stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

