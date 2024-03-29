Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells $1,000,582.77 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,000,582.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,965,391.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BPMC opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average is $72.91. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after buying an additional 347,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,045,000 after acquiring an additional 147,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,144,000 after purchasing an additional 156,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter.

BPMC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

