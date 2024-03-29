HC Wainwright Trims Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Target Price to $12.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

