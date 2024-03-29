JMP Securities Raises SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target to $6.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 413.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.
