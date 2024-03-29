Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

