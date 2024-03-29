Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance
Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $498.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.85. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.13.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.
Featured Stories
