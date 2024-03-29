Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $498.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.85. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

About Lindblad Expeditions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 48,155 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 995,293 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.